Night attack on Odesa: five people injured, including child (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 21 November, Russian invaders attacked Odesa, damaging a residential building and an enterprise in one of the city's districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.

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"Four people were injured. One of them was treated on the spot. The other three, with burns and blast injuries, were taken to hospitals. They are receiving all the necessary medical care," the report said.

Lysak noted that the cleanup is ongoing. All relevant services are on site.

Later, the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, reported that five people, including a child, had been injured in the attack.

"As a result of the strikes, a private residential building was partially destroyed, and neighboring houses were damaged. A service station and an administrative building were hit. Several cars were destroyed and trucks were damaged," the report said.

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Consequences of the enemy attack





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