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9 days fighting for life: 12-year-old girl injured in Russian strike on Ternopil dies in hospital
It has been reported that another child has died as a result of the Russian strike on Ternopil on 19 November.
This was announced by the mayor, Serhii Nadal, according to Censor.NET.
"Little Adriana Unolt, 12, died after a nine-day battle for her life. Her mother died, and her sister is still in hospital. Now Adriana is where there is no fear or explosions – next to her mother, in a quiet and bright place, beyond the reach of war.
Nine days ago, rockets hit two residential buildings in Ternopil. Today, the pain of this tragedy returns again - another child's life has been taken by the war.
Blessed memory to Adriana. We sincerely sympathise with the family. May God give you the strength to endure this grief," the mayor said.
Shelling of Ternopil
- On November 19, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building, killing 26 people, including three children.
- It was reported that the fate of 22 people is unknown.
- For the second day in a row, search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of the Russian strike in Ternopil.
- Previously, six people whose fate was unknown reported their whereabouts.
- On the evening of November 20, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Ternopil had risen to 28.
- On the morning of November 21, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian strike on a building in Ternopil had risen to 31.
- On the morning of November 22, it became known that in Ternopil, the number of victims of the Russian strike had risen to 32.
- As of 23 November, 34 people were known to have died.
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