9 days fighting for life: 12-year-old girl injured in Russian strike on Ternopil dies in hospital

It has been reported that another child has died as a result of the Russian strike on Ternopil on 19 November.

This was announced by the mayor, Serhii Nadal, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Little Adriana Unolt, 12, died after a nine-day battle for her life. Her mother died, and her sister is still in hospital. Now Adriana is where there is no fear or explosions – next to her mother, in a quiet and bright place, beyond the reach of war.

Nine days ago, rockets hit two residential buildings in Ternopil. Today, the pain of this tragedy returns again - another child's life has been taken by the war.

Blessed memory to Adriana. We sincerely sympathise with the family. May God give you the strength to endure this grief," the mayor said.

Read more: Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 33: body of another woman was recovered from rubble

Shelling of Ternopil

See more: Bohdan publishing house staffer Iryna Chornenka killed in Russian missile strike on Ternopil. PHOTO