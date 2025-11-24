Bohdan publishing house staffer Iryna Chornenka killed in Russian missile strike on Ternopil. PHOTO

A staff member of the Bohdan publishing house, Iryna Chornenka, was killed in Russia’s missile strike on Ternopil on 19 November.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official Facebook page of the Bohdan publishing house.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What does the publishing house say?

"Today our publishing house is overcome with indescribable grief. Our pain has no bounds. Our colleague Iryna Chornenka was killed in the horrific missile strike on Ternopil on 19 November.

Read more: Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 33: body of another woman was recovered from rubble

Ira was not just an employee, she was a bright part of our team: kind, warm-hearted, the soul of the collective, and a true professional. Her dedication, editing talent and sincere smile always inspired us," the statement said.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 34 dead, 6 missing

Shelling of Ternopil

Overnight into 19 November, Ternopil was hit by missiles and drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack involved Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by strategic aviation aircraft (Tu-95MS and Tu-160).

As of the morning of 22 November, 32 people were reported killed. Ninety-four were injured, including 18 children. The State Emergency Service said 13 people remain missing.

A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in the city.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 10 people, including child, are missing