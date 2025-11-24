Bohdan publishing house staffer Iryna Chornenka killed in Russian missile strike on Ternopil. PHOTO
A staff member of the Bohdan publishing house, Iryna Chornenka, was killed in Russia’s missile strike on Ternopil on 19 November.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official Facebook page of the Bohdan publishing house.
What does the publishing house say?
"Today our publishing house is overcome with indescribable grief. Our pain has no bounds. Our colleague Iryna Chornenka was killed in the horrific missile strike on Ternopil on 19 November.
Ira was not just an employee, she was a bright part of our team: kind, warm-hearted, the soul of the collective, and a true professional. Her dedication, editing talent and sincere smile always inspired us," the statement said.
Shelling of Ternopil
Overnight into 19 November, Ternopil was hit by missiles and drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack involved Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by strategic aviation aircraft (Tu-95MS and Tu-160).
As of the morning of 22 November, 32 people were reported killed. Ninety-four were injured, including 18 children. The State Emergency Service said 13 people remain missing.
A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in the city.
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