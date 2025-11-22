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Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 33: body of another woman was recovered from rubble
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building have been ongoing for four days. The number of victims is increasing.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
"As of 4:45 p.m. on November 22, rescuers recovered the body of another woman from the rubble. The death toll has risen to 33, including six children," the statement said. It is noted that six people are still missing.
Shelling of Ternopil
- On November 19, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building, killing 26 people, including three children.
- It was reported that the fate of 22 people is unknown.
- For the second day in a row, search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of the Russian strike in Ternopil.
- Previously, six people whose fate was unknown reported their whereabouts.
- On the evening of November 20, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Ternopil had risen to 28.
- On the morning of November 21, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian strike on a building in Ternopil had risen to 31.
- On the morning of November 22, it became known that in Ternopil, the number of victims of the Russian strike had risen to 32.
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