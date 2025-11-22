Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 33: body of another woman was recovered from rubble

In Ternopil, search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building have been ongoing for four days. The number of victims is increasing.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"As of 4:45 p.m. on November 22, rescuers recovered the body of another woman from the rubble. The death toll has risen to 33, including six children," the statement said. It is noted that six people are still missing.

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Shelling of Ternopil