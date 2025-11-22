Attack on Odesa region: two people injured, Orlivka customs checkpoint suspends operations. PHOTOS
During the night, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the Odesa region. Facades and roofs of administrative buildings were damaged, and there are casualties.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.
As a result of the Russian attack, damage to civilian facilities was recorded. The facades, roofs, and windows of administrative buildings were damaged. Eleven trucks were damaged in a car park.
"Preliminarily, two people were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Kiper said.
The Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania suspends operations
According to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, an enemy drone attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania at night. The infrastructure of the ferry complex was damaged.
"The Orlivka international checkpoint is temporarily suspending operations. All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the consequences.
We ask that you use other nearby checkpoints to cross the border," the customs service said.
Consequences of the Russian strike
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