Attack on Odesa region: two people injured, Orlivka customs checkpoint suspends operations. PHOTOS

During the night, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the Odesa region. Facades and roofs of administrative buildings were damaged, and there are casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.

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As a result of the Russian attack, damage to civilian facilities was recorded. The facades, roofs, and windows of administrative buildings were damaged. Eleven trucks were damaged in a car park.

"Preliminarily, two people were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Kiper said.

See more: Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa region: two injured, damage reported to homes, administrative buildings and vehicles. PHOTOS

The Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania suspends operations

According to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, an enemy drone attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania at night. The infrastructure of the ferry complex was damaged.

"The Orlivka international checkpoint is temporarily suspending operations. All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the consequences.

We ask that you use other nearby checkpoints to cross the border," the customs service said.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

Consequences of the Russian strike











