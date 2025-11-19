Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of Wednesday, November 19, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

In which regions are hostile drones being detected?

At 18:06, it was reported that a group of UAVs from Sumy and Kharkiv regions were heading towards Poltava region.

At 18:28, drones were spotted in the Poltava region, heading towards Zinkiv, Kotelva, and Chutove.

At 18:52 - Kharkiv region: UAVs in the direction of Zlatopol, Slobozhanskyi.

At 19:07 - Groups of UAVs flying over Poltava region towards Dnipropetrovsk region.

Read more: Ukraine introduces 370 new types of munitions, 250 of them for drones – Defence Ministry

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that Ternopil had declared a three-day mourning period for those killed in the Russian strike, and that carbon monoxide levels had exceeded safe limits in Lviv following the Russian attack.