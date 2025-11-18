Ukraine introduces 370 new types of munitions, 250 of them for drones – Defence Ministry
Drone Industry
Ukraine has introduced 370 new types of munitions, including 250 for drones.
This was reported by the Defence Ministry’s press service, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that these are the results of another stage of the Defence Ministry’s experimental project on the production, procurement and supply of munitions.
Project details
As part of the project, which was extended to all types of munitions, significant progress has been made in boosting the capacity of domestic manufacturers.
In particular, 76 new business entities that have obtained manufacturer status for the first time have been added to the Register of participants in the selection process and executors of state contracts. This has increased competition and expanded the range of products.
Thanks to streamlined procedures, the duration of authorisation processes has been reduced to a few days.
The Defence Ministry noted that this has made it possible to speed up development and deliveries: 370 new types of munitions approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been codified, 250 of which are intended for unmanned systems.
The most important results are on the battlefield
"The most important results are those we see on the battlefield. The share of fully assembled mortar and artillery rounds produced in Ukraine has increased by 50%. This indicates the successful establishment of closed production cycles," said Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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