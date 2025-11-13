Ukraine starts producing interceptor drones together with US – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has begun producing interceptor drones jointly with the United States.

The head of state said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

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"This is US-Ukrainian production, joint production.

I hope that in future we will have more of this," the president said.

Read more: If not for US paying for 2,000 drones, we would have halted in October – Lasar’s Group commander Yelizarov

Background

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said that Ukraine already has interceptor drones capable of shooting down Russian Shahed drones powered by jet engines.

At the end of September, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had launched production of interceptor drones, but that funding remained insufficient.

Read more: Ukrainian drone manufacturers prepare reconnaissance aircraft, strike UAVs and bomber drones with digital links – Fedorov