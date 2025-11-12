Ukrainian drone manufacturers prepare reconnaissance aircraft, strike UAVs and bomber drones with digital links – Fedorov
Drone Industry
Ukrainian drone manufacturers are preparing a technological response to new battlefield challenges—reconnaissance aircraft, strike kamikaze drones, and bomber UAVs with digital communications links.
First Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET notes.
Development of UAVs
Fedorov said UAV development is ongoing: the Brave1 cluster provides technical expertise, grant funding and test campaigns, enabling rapid scaling from prototypes to combat-ready systems. "More than 10 Ukrainian manufacturers have successfully passed another round of Brave1 trials under electronic-warfare conditions," he wrote.
According to the minister, effective loitering munitions, reconnaissance platforms and bomber UAVs make it possible to systematically hit enemy headquarters, logistics hubs and equipment tens of kilometers behind the front line. Fedorov also added that drones are boosting Ukraine’s ability to deliver precise and massed strikes against the enemy.
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