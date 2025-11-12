Ukrainian drone manufacturers prepare reconnaissance aircraft, strike UAVs and bomber drones with digital links – Fedorov

Drone Industry

Ukrainian drone manufacturers are preparing a technological response to new battlefield challenges—reconnaissance aircraft, strike kamikaze drones, and bomber UAVs with digital communications links.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET notes.

Read more: Ukraine becomes drone superpower, enters NATO markets – Bloomberg

Development of UAVs

Fedorov said UAV development is ongoing: the Brave1 cluster provides technical expertise, grant funding and test campaigns, enabling rapid scaling from prototypes to combat-ready systems. "More than 10 Ukrainian manufacturers have successfully passed another round of Brave1 trials under electronic-warfare conditions," he wrote.

According to the minister, effective loitering munitions, reconnaissance platforms and bomber UAVs make it possible to systematically hit enemy headquarters, logistics hubs and equipment tens of kilometers behind the front line. Fedorov also added that drones are boosting Ukraine’s ability to deliver precise and massed strikes against the enemy.

Read more: Germany scales up production and supplies Ukraine with drones similar to Russian "Lancet", - Defense Express