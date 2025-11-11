Ukraine becomes drone superpower, enters NATO markets – Bloomberg

Ukraine has become a global leader in drone production: more than 500 Ukrainian companies now manufacture roughly 4 million drones a year, from cheap FPV craft to long-range strike systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg. According to the outlet, the production rate of Ukrainian UAVs exceeds the combined figures of most NATO countries.

Read more: Over 100 Ukrainian-made weapon systems approved for use in October – Ministry of Defence

Ukraine’s breakthrough in drone production

According to RAND analyst Michael Bonert, Ukraine is now producing more unmanned aerial vehicles than all NATO countries combined. By comparison, the United States manufactures roughly 100,000 drones a year.

Ukrainian developers are actively entering EU and North American markets, seeking partners for joint projects and for building manufacturing capacity abroad.

Watch more: "We are looking for nerds, not tigers," Madyar posted original motivational video of USF. VIDEO

After three years of war, drone exports have become a strategic priority for the sector, Bloomberg adds that this will help secure steady funding needed to develop new technologies.

However, Ukrainian engineers warn that Europe is not learning quickly enough from Kyiv’s experience: one engineer said that by the time it took to set up a production line in Finland, his drones in Ukraine had already gone through three generations.

Earlier reporting:

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel