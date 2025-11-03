Ukraine is already using its "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles. Mass production expected by year-end – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is already using the new Flamingo, Ruta and Neptune missiles. He added that by the end of November, output is planned to reach up to 800 interceptor drones per day.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

On domestic missiles

Zelenskyy declined to say whether Ukraine would produce 3,000 missiles by the end of this year.

"We are making very good progress in producing our missiles and are already using the new Flamingo and Ruta. I won’t disclose the numbers, but by the end of this year, as I said, we expect mass production. We also have our Neptunes. I won’t say how many we have used, either. We have a ‘standard’ version and a ‘long-range’ one — the latter has performed well," the head of state said.

Interceptor drones

According to him, by the end of autumn Ukraine could be producing 600–800 interceptor drones per day, Ukrinform quoted him as saying.

"I said that in the autumn up to a thousand interceptors would be produced per day and that will be the case. Of course, it’s not an easy undertaking. We believe that by the end of November it will be 600–800 interceptor drones per day, provided nothing is disrupted, because, as we know, strikes do come. And they target not only the energy sector, you should be aware of that as well," the President said.

Long-range weapons

Zelenskyy also said that all enterprises manufacturing long-range weapons are operating despite Russian attacks.

"To date, we have not lost any category of long-range weapon. Sometimes mass production slows when we lose one or another (component -ed.), that’s true. But we are also striking the Russians," he added.

