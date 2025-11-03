No clear plan to end war yet – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed reports of an agreed "12-point peace plan" allegedly drafted by European partners, saying there is no clear plan at this time.

European peace plan

"The key question is whether, as President of Ukraine, I have seen this plan. No. I think that answers everything. There are various European ideas and proposals for a peaceful settlement," Zelenskyy said.

He said he was surprised by suggestions that Russia would purportedly take part in talks under such a "peace plan."

"It’s strange to hear that Russia is at the negotiating table, since at present no European leader or the U.S. president can force Russia to sit down for talks," the president stressed.

U.S. role in peace efforts

Zelenskyy noted that any further progress toward a peace settlement must be discussed with the participation of the United States, as it would be impossible to move to the diplomatic stage without U.S. political and military support.

"Our position is this: consultations among advisers are ongoing, there are several separate discussions, but there is no clear, finalized plan on the table yet," he added.

