Merz to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine with Erdogan during visit to Turkey

Merz and Erdogan

During his visit to Turkey, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was reported by the press service of the German government, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

Merz's first visit to Ankara as chancellor is scheduled for 30 October.

What will Merz and Erdogan discuss?

During the meeting, the leaders will discuss bilateral and foreign policy issues, as well as deepening cooperation in the areas of economy, migration and security.

In addition, one of the topics will be Russia's war against Ukraine.

‘The topic of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, as in previous months, remains at the centre of all the chancellor's trips,’ the German government said.

