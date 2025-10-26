Putin’s envoy Dmitriev named "key conditions" for Russia to end war, including territorial issue and Ukraine’s neutral status

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, who is on a visit to the United States, has voiced "key elements" to end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"I am mainly focused on the economy, investment and general relations with the United States, as well as making sure that the dialogue continues. But I think there are several elements. One of them is security guarantees for Ukraine. And Russia said yes, Russia is open to security guarantees for Ukraine," Dmitriev said.

Read more in our Telegram channel

The issue of territories and neutrality

"There is definitely the issue of territories with Russian population... And there is the issue of Ukraine's neutrality, which is important for Russia's security. That is, there are not many issues on the table. And through an understanding of how they can be resolved diplomatically, a solution can be found quite quickly," Putin's special envoy said.

Dmitriev arrives in the US

On 24 October, the Russian dictator's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived in the United States for official talks.

This happened a few days after President Donald Trump announced sanctions against Russia.

Read also: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev threatens the US over sanctions and accuses Ukraine of disrupting talks