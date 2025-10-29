EU countries preparing new peace plan for Ukraine: 12 points outlined – media

Countries of the "Coalition of the Willing" are developing a new peace plan for Ukraine aimed at achieving a ceasefire with Russia. The peace initiative includes 12 points.

As reported by Censor.NET citing Radio Free Europe, the outlet obtained a copy of the document.

It is noted that work on the plan intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump canceled his meeting with Putin in Budapest and imposed new sanctions against Russia.

The document, initiated by Finland, is titled "Elements on the Path to Peace for Ukraine" and is currently a draft. It has not yet been discussed at the highest level of the European Union.

What the plan envisions

The 12 points of the plan are structured around two stages: the first — "ceasefire," and the second — "negotiations."

The "ceasefire first" approach is what most European countries have been advocating since the Trump administration began talks with the Kremlin.

The document states that such a ceasefire would "begin within 24 hours after the parties accept this plan."

Key points of the EU plan:

Negotiations on the final line of contact are to begin, which will remain in place until the parties agree on a permanent arrangement for the governance of the occupied territories. Security zones will be established along the line of contact, where no military activity will be permitted. A multinational civilian mission will monitor both sides of the line. The "Coalition of the Willing" pledges security guarantees for Ukraine, though no specific details are provided. High-level dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow is to be ensured in order to "enhance mutual understanding and respect for linguistic, cultural, and religious diversity." The next point is controversial for many European governments, as it refers to "launching talks on permanent governance of the occupied territories." Ukraine’s reconstruction is to be financed through a special fund that could use frozen Russian assets. Sanctions against Russia will be gradually lifted in line with the plan’s implementation. Kyiv and Moscow would begin negotiating war damage compensation using frozen Russian assets — the total value of which exceeds €200 billion. A so-called snapback mechanism is also proposed: in the event of a renewed Russian attack on Ukraine, all sanctions and isolation measures against Moscow would automatically be reinstated.

