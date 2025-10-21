Ukraine and Europe drafting 12-point plan to end war with Russia – Bloomberg

European countries are working with Ukraine on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It will consist of 12 points.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to informed sources, Censor.NET reported.

What does the plan envisage?

Once Russia agrees to a ceasefire and both sides commit to halting territorial advances, the plan calls for the return of all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and a full prisoner exchange.

Ukraine would receive security guarantees, funding to rebuild war-damaged infrastructure, and a fast-track path to joining the European Union, Bloomberg reports.

Sanctions against Russia would be gradually lifted, but around $300 billion in frozen central bank reserves would be released only if Moscow agrees to contribute to Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. Should Russia attack Ukraine again, the sanctions would be automatically reinstated.

In addition, the plan foresees that Moscow and Kyiv would begin talks on the administration of occupied territories, although neither Europe nor Ukraine would legally recognize any territory as Russian.

Control over implementation

According to the sources, the implementation of the proposed plan will be overseen by a peace council headed by US President Donald Trump.

Details of the plan are still subject to change

Bloomberg adds that the details of the plan are still being finalised and are subject to change.

Any proposal would also need support from Washington, and European officials may visit the US this week.

"The proposal echoes Trump's calls last week for an immediate freeze on the conflict on current lines before negotiations begin," the article says.

