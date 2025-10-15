U.S. will end the war in Ukraine under Trump’s steadfast leadership – Hegseth at Ramstein

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that if the Russia-Ukraine war does not end, Washington and its allies will take the necessary steps to ensure that Russia pays the price.

He made the statement during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein), Censor.NET reports.

"Under the steadfast leadership of President Trump, and together with our European allies, we will bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The war must end. As we have seen him do in Gaza and across the Middle East, President Trump knows how to forge peace — to create opportunities in situations where peace seems distant. He, and only he, has the ability to do it. This war did not start under President Trump, but it will end under his leadership. So let us seize this moment, resolutely forge peace in Ukraine, and bring peace through strength," Hegseth emphasized.

He said a clear signal is being sent to Russia — it is time to end the war.

"If this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, the United States and our allies will take the steps necessary to make Russia pay the price for its ongoing aggression. If we must take that step, the U.S. Department of Defense stands ready to contribute in the way that only the United States can," the Pentagon chief noted.

Hegseth added that the most effective deterrents to Russian aggression are deadly, combat-ready, and Europe-led NATO forces, as well as a Ukrainian army capable of defending itself.

