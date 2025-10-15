ENG
Swedish fighter jets spotted Russian submarine in Baltic Sea. PHOTO

On 14 October, a Russian submarine entered the Baltic Sea through the Great Belt.

This was reported by the Swedish Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Swedish fighter jets escorted a Russian submarine in the Baltic Sea
Photo: Flygvapnet

As noted, the submarine was spotted by Swedish fighter jets, and naval units escorted it through the Kattegat waters.

The country's Air Force noted that this is a routine mission carried out jointly with allies to monitor security in the region.

As a reminder, the Russian diesel-electric submarine B-261 Novorossiysk recently surfaced in northwestern France.

