Swedish fighter jets spotted Russian submarine in Baltic Sea. PHOTO
On 14 October, a Russian submarine entered the Baltic Sea through the Great Belt.
This was reported by the Swedish Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, the submarine was spotted by Swedish fighter jets, and naval units escorted it through the Kattegat waters.
The country's Air Force noted that this is a routine mission carried out jointly with allies to monitor security in the region.
As a reminder, the Russian diesel-electric submarine B-261 Novorossiysk recently surfaced in northwestern France.
