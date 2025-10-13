Merz hopes for Trump’s help in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine: If international community sticks together, it is possible

At the peace summit on Gaza in Egypt, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz intends to take the opportunity to discuss with US President Donald Trump what they can do together to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Merz's statement is quoted by ntv, reports Censor.NET.

"We must not forget that Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for three and a half years, just a few hours away from us... This platform (the Gaza summit, ed.) sends a signal: if the international community sticks together, it is possible," the German chancellor emphasized.

The politician added that for Europeans, Russia's war against Ukraine is the greatest threat to freedom.

"I don't want to hide this: we are also counting on the continued support of the United States of America. Just as they have shown it in this region, they must show it together with us in Ukraine and against Russia," Merz said.

