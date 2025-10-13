ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9560 visitors online
News Video Israel–Hamas war Israel–Hamas ceasefire
2 426 21

War in Gaza is over, - Trump during his visit to Knesset. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has said that the war in Gaza is over.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The US leader arrived at the Knesset building. Journalists asked him if the war in Gaza was over. He replied: "Yes".

"It is a great honour for me - a wonderful and beautiful day. A new beginning," he wrote in the guestbook.

He also said that Hamas would implement the disarmament plan.

According to The Guardian, Hamas has handed over to Israel 20 living hostages who were captured on October 7, 2023.

"This means that all of the living Israeli hostages have now been released," the publication writes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

Gaza (7) Israel (340) Gaza Strip (43) Hamas (51) Trump Donald (2353)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 