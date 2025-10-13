War in Gaza is over, - Trump during his visit to Knesset. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has said that the war in Gaza is over.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The US leader arrived at the Knesset building. Journalists asked him if the war in Gaza was over. He replied: "Yes".

"It is a great honour for me - a wonderful and beautiful day. A new beginning," he wrote in the guestbook.

He also said that Hamas would implement the disarmament plan.

According to The Guardian, Hamas has handed over to Israel 20 living hostages who were captured on October 7, 2023.

"This means that all of the living Israeli hostages have now been released," the publication writes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel