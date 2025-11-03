Zelenskyy: U.S. delegation for drone deal will be in Ukraine next week

Drone Industry

Next week, a U.S. team will visit Ukraine to discuss a drone production agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a briefing, according to Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

When will the U.S. delegation arrive?

"The United States team working on the drone deal will be in Ukraine next week," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Strategic Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin will represent Ukraine’s defense exports on the European continent.

Meanwhile, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov is working on organizing Ukraine’s defense export representation in the Middle East and Asia.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States were in talks on a "Drone Deal," aimed at enabling Ukraine to supply the U.S. with drones of various types.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine would conduct arms exports in a controlled manner until the end of the war.

