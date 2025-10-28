Zelenskyy: I will oversee signing of contracts for drones at every meeting of headquarters – 26 out of 57 have already been concluded

Drone Industry

Photo: Міноборони

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the development and use of drones remains one of the most relevant issues for the Ukrainian army.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Glavkom".

Zelenskyy emphasised that he will personally monitor the fulfilment of contracts with drone manufacturers at every meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The second issue of the Headquarters' meeting is drones: one to one, the number of times we and the Russians have used them over the last month. There was also the topic of signing three-year contracts with key manufacturers. The focus now is on long-term contracts," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, 26 of the 57 main contracts have already been signed, and the rest are planned to be concluded by the end of the year.

"I will monitor this at every meeting," the head of state emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Tsahkna discuss drone production and defense support for Ukraine

Drone war

It should be noted that Ukraine uses between seven and nine thousand drones daily for defence and counterattacks against the Russian army. Colonel Ivan Pavlenko, Head of the Main Directorate of Radio-Electronic and Cyber Warfare of the General Staff of the AFU, noted that this number includes strike, reconnaissance, and logistics drones.

He also emphasised that during the full-scale war, Ukraine has gained unique experience in the production and improvement of drone technologies. Domestic developers regularly modify the design of the devices to respond to new enemy tactics.

Watch more: Prime Border Detachment drones destroy 10 enemy vehicles, 6 occupiers, and 5 shelters. VIDEO