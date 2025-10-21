Drone war: Ukraine’s Armed Forces deploy 7,000–9,000 drones against Russia daily

Ukraine deploys between seven and nine thousand drones every day for defense and counterattacks against Russian forces.

As reported by Censor.NET, Colonel Ivan Pavlenko, head of the Main Directorate of Electronic and Cyber Warfare of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Bloomberg.

According to him, the figure includes strike, reconnaissance, and logistics drones.

Pavlenko added that the Ukrainian army is constantly expanding its range of drone types — including new interceptor drones designed to counter Shaheds and even missiles.

He stressed that throughout the full-scale war, Ukraine has gained unique experience in producing and improving drone technologies. Domestic developers constantly modify drone designs to adapt to Russia’s evolving tactics.

Pavlenko noted that Ukraine’s allies are highly interested in these developments, and the U.S. is already in talks to establish production of Ukrainian drones in Europe or the United States for its own military needs.

It was also reported that the United Kingdom has supplied Ukraine with more than 85,000 drones in just six months, helping to sustain the pace of the country’s defense efforts.

