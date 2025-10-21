Western boom in anti-drone technology: Ukraine becomes testing ground for these innovations – WSJ

Start-ups from Silicon Valley to Europe are racing to build cheap, reliable counter-drone systems to tackle hostile drones appearing over airports and shipping lanes far from the front lines in Ukraine.

Approaches vary — from kinetic interceptors and nets to electronic warfare (EW), lasers and microwave systems, because the threat is multi-dimensional and solutions must deliver rapid protection without costing more than the targets they defend, The Wall Street Journal reports.

NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte announced a new initiative for allies on drone detection and neutralisation. Armies and companies across the alliance are catching up with lessons from Ukraine, where the war has accelerated development of multi-layered defences combining sensors, EW, interceptors and mobile air-defence teams.

"Interception is very difficult," says Quantum Systems co-CEO Sven Kruck.

He says the task of producing autonomous interceptors that are both accurate enough to hit fast targets and cheap enough for mass production remains unsolved.

In Europe, the Bundeswehr picked Munich-based Tytan Technologies to develop a counter-drone system — its semi-autonomous interceptor lets a single operator direct multiple drones at up to eight targets simultaneously. Sweden’s Nordic Air Defence is testing the Kreuger 100 manoeuvring interceptors, which are launched from handheld tubes or trays and cost roughly $5,000 each.

In the U.S., company Mara is showcasing compact, "low-cost" Spike interceptors for protecting static sites and moving vehicles; it is participating in military trials under Project Flytrap and working with Ukrainian units.

Australia’s Electro-Optic Systems is bringing high-precision lasers to market for "dazzling" or burning through UAVs, claiming the ability to engage up to 20 targets per minute at short range, while microwave systems are being considered as a promising option against swarms.

At the same time, anti-aircraft batteries such as the Gepard are operating effectively, but their range is limited and ammunition is costly. That makes the C4 layer — command, control, computation and communications — decisive, as it rapidly links detection to the selection of the optimal response.

Some scenarios require that the target not be "destroyed." German firm Argus Interception is testing the A1-Falke, a drone that captures intruders in a net and returns them whole, a solution suitable for urban environments or sensitive sites.

Allies are already scaling up lessons from Ukraine: the U.S. Army is testing systems in Europe under Project Flytrap, Poland has strengthened its defences after incursions by Russian drones, and the UK plans to co-produce the Octopus interceptor with Ukraine, both to supply Kyiv and to learn from its experience. Experts agree there is no universal solution, only a layered approach tailored to the specific threat and the area of deployment works.

