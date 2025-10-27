Zelenskyy and Tsahkna discuss drone production and defense support for Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Kyiv.
The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.
"We discussed many important issues: long-range capabilities, drone production, and overall defense support for Ukraine. We also spoke about cooperation between Ukraine and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) and about increasing pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy and Tsahkna also discussed priorities for Estonia’s upcoming chairmanship of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) next year, during which Estonia plans to focus on supporting Ukraine.
The meeting also addressed diplomatic efforts. The President briefed Tsahkna on Ukraine’s contacts with the United States and other partners.
Zelenskyy presented Margus Tsahkna with the Order of Merit, 2nd Class, and expressed gratitude for Estonia’s strong support of Ukraine.
