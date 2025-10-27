ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9890 visitors online
News Video Drone industry
3 284 14

Ukrainian drones control battlefield in one of frontline areas near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing Ukrainian drones flying over a small area of the battlefield near Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows at least a dozen drones flying in the sky, waiting for the enemy.

Watch more: Rodynske is under control of Defence Forces. Information about "capture" of city is fake, says 14th NGU Brigade. VIDEO

Author: 

Donetsk region (4735) drones (3234) Pokrovsk (551) Pokrovskyy district (858)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 