3 284 14
Ukrainian drones control battlefield in one of frontline areas near Pokrovsk. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing Ukrainian drones flying over a small area of the battlefield near Pokrovsk.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows at least a dozen drones flying in the sky, waiting for the enemy.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password