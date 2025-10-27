Rodynske, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the 14th Ivan Bohun Operational Brigade of the Chervona Kalyna National Guard.

It reminded that once again the Russians announced the "capture" of a settlement controlled by Ukrainian defenders.

What’s really happening in the city

"At this point, they control only as many rounds as a few infantrymen who entered the outskirts of the city," the statement said.

Watch more: Fighter from AFU’s sabotage and reconnaissance group shoots occupier walking along road at point-blank range. VIDEO

The video also shows a APC crew from the Jaguar battalion of the 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade, 1st Corps of the National Guard’s Azov formation, eliminating Russian infantry hiding in abandoned buildings in Rodynske.

The Chervona Kalyna fighters continue clearing the city of occupiers, searching for and eliminating anyone attempting to raise the tricolor on Ukrainian soil.

