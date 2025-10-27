ENG
Fighter from AFU’s sabotage and reconnaissance group shoots occupier walking along road at point-blank range. VIDEO

In Donetsk region, a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's sabotage and reconnaissance group eliminated an occupier who was walking on the road.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the enemy's elimination was posted on social media.

