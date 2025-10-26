2 944 14
Ground robot loaded with explosives blew up occupier: combat robot of 38th SMB. VIDEO
The aerial reconnaissance of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade has released footage of the destruction of the occupier.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows the invader trying to approach a Ukrainian robotic drone packed with explosives to throw a grenade at it.
The explosion left no trace of the Russian soldier.
