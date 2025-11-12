Germany scales up production and supplies Ukraine with drones similar to Russian "Lancet", - Defense Express

The German company Helsing is ramping up production of the HX-2 combat drone and supplying it to Ukraine; successful tests and plans for serial production make this model a notable competitor in the tactical UAV market.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a publication by Defense Express.

Ukraine has ordered 10,000 HX-2 units

According to industry sources, Ukraine has placed two orders for a total of 10,000 HX-2 units, and Helsing plans to increase production to 2,500 drones per month.

As noted, this volume indicates the project's transition to mass production and rapid integration into frontline logistics.

Read more: Ukraine becomes drone superpower, enters NATO markets – Bloomberg

During comparative tests in Germany, the HX-2 was the only device from three manufacturers that consistently achieved its goal — 17 successful launches in a row.

The company conducted weekly flights of 30 units over two years, testing the system and design, which, according to analysts, explains the high percentage of successful results.

Technical characteristics

The publication emphasises that the HX-2 is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 100 km, has a speed of up to 220 km/h, weighs about 12 kg, and its warheads weigh up to 4 kg.

Read more: Ukrainian aerial drone systems hit 77,000 enemy targets in October – Syrskyi

The device is equipped with four engines and autonomous navigation systems, including operation without GNSS through the comparison of maps and images. At the same time, the operator confirms the target strike before the attack.

Read more on our Telegram channel