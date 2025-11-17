Sybiha: Ukraine can produce 20 million drones next year if it gets sufficient funding

Drone Industry

Given sufficient funding, Ukraine will be able to produce up to 20 million drones in 2026.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote this on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

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The modern arms race is about drones

Sybiha noted that the modern arms race is not about nuclear weapons, but about millions of cheap drones.

"The one who can ramp up production faster will secure peace. This requires fast and sufficient funding for Ukraine’s defence industry, which is now the largest source of defence innovation in the world. We can produce up to 20 million drones next year if we receive enough funding," the foreign minister said.

Read more: Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone enters serial production, Shmyhal says

The international community must put pressure on Russia

The minister also said that at this stage of the war it is important to achieve two goals: to give up our own illusions and to deprive the enemy of theirs.

According to Sybiha, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be forced to end the war against Ukraine when he loses his illusions about the possibility of victory and the cost of continuing the war becomes critically high for his regime.

"Together, the international community has sufficient means to force Russia to end this war. We need to move from an ‘as long as it takes’ approach to an ‘as much as possible’ approach," the post reads.

Read more: Ukraine starts producing interceptor drones together with US – Zelenskyy