Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone enters serial production, Shmyhal says
Drone Industry
Ukraine has launched serial production of a domestically made interceptor drone designed to shoot down Russian Shaheds, called OCTOPUS.
Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this, Censor.NET reports.
Drone technology
According to him, the technology has already been transferred to three initial manufacturers, while another eleven are preparing their production lines.
"OCTOPUS is a purely Ukrainian technology for intercepting Shaheds, developed by the Armed Forces and proven in combat. It operates at night, under jamming and at low altitudes," Shmyhal stressed.
The interceptors are being put into serial production so that they can start protecting Ukraine’s skies as soon as possible.
Shmyhal added that the Defence Ministry continues to pursue a policy of open cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers, creating conditions for a rapid transition from innovation to serial combat solutions that strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.
Background
- On 24 October in London, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during their meeting.
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