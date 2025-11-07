We plan to localize Gripen fighter production starting in 2033 – Shmyhal

Ukraine has reached an agreement with Sweden for the supply of 150 Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets and the localization of their production in Ukraine starting in 2033.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this.

"Following the talks between our president and the Swedish prime minister yesterday, we worked out the details of our future agreements with the Swedish Ministry of Defense. We agreed on the delivery of 150 Gripen fighters of the E/F class.

Yesterday, a memorandum was also signed between a Ukrainian company and Saab regarding the future localization of Gripen production in Ukraine. We expect that by 2033, Gripen manufacturing will be largely localized in Ukraine, from large-unit assembly to the production of specific components," Shmyhal said during a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

See more: Shmyhal discussed supply of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in Sweden. PHOTOS

According to him, discussions also focused on Ukraine receiving Gripen jets of the earlier C/D class as soon as possible.

"We insist that this happen in 2026, and we are negotiating with our partners accordingly. The production of Gripen E/F jets will start somewhat later, but still within a very close timeframe," the Defense Minister added.

Read more: Saab and Ukraine have not yet signed contract for production of Gripen fighters

Earlier, on October 22, Ukraine and Sweden signed a agreement of intent for the purchase of 120 to 150 next-generation JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets.