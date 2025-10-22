Ukraine to purchase up to 150 state-of-art Gripen fighter jets from Sweden for AFU

On October 22, Ukraine and Sweden signed a letter of intent on the purchase of 120 to 150 new-generation JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets.

As reported by Censor.NET, the signing took place during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

What the agreement envisions

Kristersson emphasized that the deal does not concern immediate deliveries but rather a long-term program lasting 10–15 years.

"The agreement is not about deliveries right now. It concerns 120–150 Gripen fighters of the E series, which is only just entering production. This will enable the creation of a very powerful Ukrainian Air Force. It’s the beginning of a long journey — 10 to 15 years," he explained.

Zelenskyy also commented on the importance of acquiring Gripen jets for Ukraine’s Air Force.

"We are opening a new and very meaningful chapter in the relations between Ukraine and Sweden. Today we have the first document paving the way for Ukraine to receive a very serious fleet of Gripen fighter jets. These are outstanding aircraft, powerful aviation platforms capable of performing a wide range of missions," the President said.

Reference

The JAS 39 Gripen E is the latest version of the Swedish multirole fighter developed by Saab. The model features a more powerful engine, greater range, and significantly upgraded radar and avionics compared to earlier versions.

