Zelenskyy arrives in Norway for meeting with Prime Minister Støre

On October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the capital, Oslo.

According to presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov, the purpose of the visit is to discuss further support for Ukraine and the situation on the frontline in the war with Russia.

Prime Minister Støre confirmed that Norway will continue to support Ukraine. "Norway supports Ukraine in its pursuit of a lasting and just peace — the peace that the Ukrainian people deserve," he stated.

The talks will focus on the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the coordination of actions with European partners. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has also arrived in Oslo.

