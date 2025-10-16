Zelenskyy arrives in U.S. for visit: meeting with Trump scheduled for tomorrow. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the United States on 16 October.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Already in Washington. Today, we have meetings with representatives of defense companies — producers of powerful weapons that can definitely strengthen our defense. In particular, we will discuss additional deliveries of air defense systems. There will also be a meeting with representatives of U.S. energy companies. Now, as Russia focuses its terror on our energy sector and carries out daily attacks, we are working to ensure Ukraine’s resilience," the president said.

He also commented on his scheduled meeting with Donald Trump on Friday.

"We believe that the momentum to curb terror and war, which proved effective in the Middle East, will also help bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Putin is certainly no braver than Hamas or any other terrorist. The language of strength and justice will undoubtedly work with Russia as well. We can already see Moscow rushing to resume dialogue the moment it hears about Tomahawks," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president added that peace and reliable security guarantees must have no alternatives, and that it is crucial to protect lives from Russian strikes and assaults as quickly as possible.

