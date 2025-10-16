Trump still considers Zelenskyy–Putin meeting possible – White House

U.S. President Donald Trump considers it possible to arrange a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the Russia–Ukraine war.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters this on October 16, Censor.NET reports.

Asked whether President Trump believes it is feasible to bring Zelenskyy and Putin together at the negotiating table, Leavitt said: "I think he believes it’s possible, and he would certainly like to see it happen."

She added that Trump hoped to facilitate such a meeting following his August meeting with Putin in Alaska.

Read more: Zelenskyy expects real ceasefire and believes Russia’s current eastern offensive will be its last – Politico

The White House press secretary also said the U.S. president is always prepared to take risks for the sake of diplomacy:

"He has always said this war must end at the negotiating table. You know, he never gives up and is ready to press ahead. That’s what you hear from the president."

When asked whether Putin had specified what he would need for a meeting with Zelenskyy, Leavitt declined to discuss it.

She added that Trump’s phone call with Putin and his planned meeting with Zelensky on October 17 are attempts "to move the process forward peacefully and put an end to this conflict."

Watch more: Ukraine wants to go on offensive. I will make decision on this matter, - Trump. VIDEO

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in Budapest on 16 October to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.