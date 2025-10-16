12 008 67
Ukraine wants to go on offensive. I will make decision on this matter, - Trump. VIDEO
US President Donald Trump said that on Friday he plans to have a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the war and a possible Ukrainian offensive.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"We will talk to him about the war. And we will talk about the fact that, as I understand it, they want to go on the offensive. I will make a decision on that. But they would like to launch an offensive - you know that. And we will have to make a decision," Trump said.
