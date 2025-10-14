Putin should have won war in Ukraine in week but is fighting for fourth year – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is disappointed by the slow pace of efforts to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine despite his good relationship with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

He made the remarks at the White House during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, Censor.NET reports.

Trump again said he was "very disappointed" in Putin, with whom he still has "good relations," because the Russian dictator continues the war against Ukraine:

"I don’t understand why Putin keeps this war going. It has been so disastrous for him. He’s going into the fourth year of a war he should have won in a week… He’s lost about one and a half million soldiers — probably, almost certainly, if you count the wounded and those without legs or arms, and everything that happens in terrible wars. This is the biggest event since World War II in terms of casualties."

Trump stressed that Russia’s economy is "close to collapse."

According to the U.S. president, the Russian authorities are unwilling to end the war; therefore, on Friday, 17 October, he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss new arms supplies to Kyiv.

Trump also said that Zelensky will ask for Tomahawk missiles, noting that the United States has a large stockpile of them.

"I know what he (Zelenskyy) wants to ask for: he needs weapons, he’d like to have Tomahawks. Everyone wants Tomahawks. We have plenty of Tomahawks. Do you need Tomahawks in Argentina?" he added.

