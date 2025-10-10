Trump thanks Putin for support in his bid for Nobel Peace Prize

After not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his complimentary remarks.

Trump posted a message on his social network, Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"Thank you, President Putin!" the U.S. leader wrote, sharing a video featuring the Kremlin chief.

In the footage, dictator Putin says he does not know whether Trump deserves the award but adds that the American president "is really doing a lot" to resolve long-standing global crises, mentioning efforts to settle the Russia–Ukraine war.

"There have been cases when the Nobel Committee awarded the prize to people who did nothing for peace. That damaged the prestige of the award, and its authority has been largely lost. Whether the current U.S. president deserves the Nobel Peace Prize or not, I don’t know — but he is indeed doing a lot," Putin said.

