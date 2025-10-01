Trump has moved to stick stage against Putin, - Stubb

US leader Donald Trump is soon to increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, having already shifted from a policy of "carrots" to "sticks" in relations with Russia.

This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, according to Censor.NET, citing Politico.

In his opinion, it is only a matter of time before the US strikes Putin where it will hurt the most.

"Having seen that carrots rarely work with the Russians, he has moved to the stick stage. Now it’s just a question of how big the stick is going to be," Stubb noted.

Read more: Trump once again said he was "disappointed in Putin." He should have ended war in Ukraine in week

According to the publication, Stubb, who maintains personal contact with the US president thanks to their shared passion for golf, has more reason to trust his intentions.

When asked what exactly could be a "stick" for Putin, Stubb jokingly said it could be a "driver" hinting at Trump's rich arsenal of tools of influence.

According to him president Trump "is working if not around the clock, then every day with trying to end the war" and "he has 14 clubs in his bag."

Read more: Trump on Medvedev: He is "really stupid person" who works for Putin

"You don’t have to read ‘The Art of Deal’ to understand the way in which President Trump negotiates. It’s unconventional but it is quite results-oriented," Stubb summed up.

Trump himself has previously stated once again that he is "disappointed in Putin" because he should have ended the war in Ukraine in a week.

Read more on Telegram channel!