Trump once again said he was "disappointed in Putin." He should have ended war in Ukraine in week

US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his disappointment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his unwillingness to end the war against Ukraine.

He said this on September 30 during an address to the US Department of War, according to Censor.NET.

According to Trump, the Russian dictator is "doing nothing" to resolve the war in Ukraine through diplomatic means.

I really thought we had a good meeting with Putin in Alaska. But then he started sending drones to Kyiv again. I am so disappointed in President Putin. I thought he would end this thing. He should have ended this war in a week... And I said to him, 'You know, you look bad. You've been fighting a war for four years that should have ended in a week. Are you a paper tiger?'" said the US leader.

Read more: US is not naive about Lukashenko’s regime. We don’t care who we use to send messages to Putin - Kellogg

The US president believes that Putin attacked Ukraine because of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan:

"We had a horror show in Afghanistan, and that, in my opinion, is why Putin attacked. He saw this horror show from Biden and his team of incompetent people. And that opened the way for him. I think it was the most shameful day in the history of our country. We will not allow this kind of shit to happen again."

Read more: Kremlin expands hybrid attacks against Europe, using drones and provocations - Bloomberg