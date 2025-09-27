Kremlin expands hybrid attacks against Europe, using drones and provocations - Bloomberg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is stepping up efforts to destabilize the West, forcing European leaders to reconsider the scale of the threat and take new defensive measures.

As Censor.NET reports, Bloomberg reports.

"Russia is testing the EU and NATO - and our response must be decisive, united and immediate," said EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

The EU's drone wall initiative complements NATO's new air defense efforts. It reflects the Kremlin's multi-vector campaign, which includes a protracted offensive in eastern Ukraine, incursions of drones and fighter jets into NATO airspace, and cyber operations aimed at interfering in the Moldovan election.

"The hybrid operation comes at a vulnerable time for Europe, as the continent faces a decline in U.S. support under Donald Trump, prompting Moscow to test Europe’s readiness to confront a more assertive adversary from the east as Putin seeks to restore Russia’s geopolitical influence," the newspaper wrote.

According to a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity, Russia’s actions constitute a coordinated campaign aimed at testing NATO’s response to various forms of sabotage and building up its ability to launch attacks capable of paralyzing Europe.

This month, the Russian campaign has extended far beyond the Ukrainian front, with drone swarms seen over Poland, fighter jets scrambled in Estonia and reports of drones in Denmark, as well as intensive interference in Moldovan politics ahead of elections.

Read more in our Telegram channel!

За оцінками дипломатичних і військових джерел, ці дії - частина скоординованої багатовекторної кампанії Кремля, яка поєднує саботажі, повітряні провокації та кібероперації з метою розхитати єдність Заходу та випробувати механізми реагування НАТО. Неоднозначна реакція європейських лідерів виявила внутрішні розбіжності в альянсі під час узгодження спільної відповіді.

Головнокомандувач ЗСУ зазначив, що на полі бою РФ дедалі більше покладається на невеликі ударні групи для прориву позицій, оскільки літня наступальна операція просунулась слабше, ніж очікувалося. Колишній очільник латвійської розвідки Яніс Кажоціньш вважає, що Захід міг би посилити стримування, перейнявши деякі "гнучкі" тактики відповідей, які ускладнюють ідентифікацію агресора.