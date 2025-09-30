Trump on Medvedev: He is "really stupid person" who works for Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump recalled nuclear threats made by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, calling him "a really stupid person."

According to him, Russia had recently made "slight threats" against the United States.

"It was a really stupid person [Medvedev], who works for Putin. I sent a submarine, nuclear submarine, the most lethal weapon ever made, to the coast of Russia. I did it because he used the word ‘nuclear.’ Just to be careful because we can't let people throw around that word," Trump added.

As a reminder, on July 28, Trump stated that Russia’s new deadline for concluding a peace deal with Ukraine would expire in "10–12 days starting today."

That same day, Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social network X that Trump was "approaching war with Russia."

Later, against the backdrop of Medvedev’s nuclear threats, Trump ordered U.S. nuclear submarines to be deployed "in the appropriate regions."

