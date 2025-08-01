US to deploy two nuclear submarines in "appropriate regions" after Medvedev’s nuclear threats – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump, responding to nuclear threats by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, ordered the deployment of American nuclear submarines "in appropriate regions."

"Based on the highly provocative statements of Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements turn out to be more than just words," Trump emphasized.

The American leader added that words carry great weight and "can often lead to unpredictable consequences."

Recall that earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he plans to shorten the 50-day deadline he gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach agreements with Ukraine to resolve the war, citing being "very disappointed" with him.

Later, Trump reduced this deadline to 10–12 days.

In response to Trump’s new ultimatum for Putin, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev threatened the U.S. with war.

Senator Lindsey Graham responded to Medvedev’s threats.

