Medvedev threatens war between Russia and the US after Trump’s ultimatum to Putin

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev threatened the US with war in response to a new ultimatum from US President Donald Trump to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, Medvedev posted the statement on social media platform X.

He said Trump is "playing the ultimatum game with Russia" and must remember that Russia "is not Israel and not even Iran."

"Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step toward war, not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don’t follow the path of Sleepy Joe (the nickname political opponents gave Joe Biden)!" Medvedev wrote.

Recall that earlier, US President Donald Trump stated he planned to shorten the 50-day deadline he had given Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach agreements with Ukraine to resolve the war, citing being "very disappointed" in him.

Later, Trump reduced this deadline to 10–12 days.