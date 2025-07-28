Putin seriously miscalculated Trump, - Graham on new deadline for Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has seriously miscalculated US President Donald Trump.

This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on the social network X, commenting on the new deadline that President Trump set for Russia to cease fire, Censor.NET reports.

Graham said that he fully understands Trump's frustration with Russia's constant attacks on Ukraine. According to the senator, such actions of the Russian Federation show that there is no real desire to sit down at the peace talks.

"Putin has seriously miscalculated President Trump. I hope that countries like China, India, and Brazil that support Putin's war machine will soon pay a long overdue price," Graham said.

The US lawmaker added that the overwhelmingly bipartisan Congress is ready to help "Trump in his efforts to engage the parties in peace talks."

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to reduce the 50-day deadline given to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement with Ukraine to resolve the war, as he is "very disappointed" with it. Trump reduced the deadline to 10-12 days.