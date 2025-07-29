Graham responded to Medvedev’s threats. He responded by calling US senator "gramps"

Senator Lindsey Graham responded to the threats made by Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who said that war between Russia and the United States was possible. In response, he called him "gramps".

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Earlier, Medvedev threatened war between Russia and the United States after Trump's ultimatum to Putin.

Thus, Graham said:

"To those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine: You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken."

It's not for you or Trump to dictate when to 'get at the peace table'. Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved. Work on America first, gramps! Medvedev responded.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he planned to reduce the 50-day deadline given to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement with Ukraine to resolve the war, as he was "very disappointed" with him.

Trump later reduced the deadline to 10-12 days.

