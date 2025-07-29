ENG
No response from Putin on my Ukraine peace deadline. It’s shame – Trump

Trump on deadline for Putin: I haven’t had any response

U.S. leader Donald Trump says he is disappointed that he has still received no response from Russia to his new deadline for reaching a peace deal with Ukraine.

He stated this in an interview with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

Trump noted that the new tariffs aimed at isolating the Russian economy will take effect in ten days, yet the Kremlin has not reacted.

"I haven't had any response from Putin. It’s a shame. I told you 5,000 people were dying each week. Now it’s 7,000 […] Bombs are falling on people. It’s a terrible war," he stressed.

He added that he is unconcerned about how financial markets might react to the potential new sanctions on Russia.

"No, that doesn’t bother me. We have so much oil in our country. We’ll ramp up production," the U.S. president stated.

Earlier, Trump announced that the new deadline for Russia to end its war against Ukraine is ten days, starting Tuesday, 29 July.

