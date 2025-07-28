Chances for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting increase as Trump’s patience with war runs out - Kyslytsia

Chances for a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the war are increasing, as US President Donald Trump openly expresses dissatisfaction with Russia’s delay of the negotiation process.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhii Kyslytsia in a comment to Ukrinform, reports Censor.NET.

He noted that he cannot comment on Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s words about a possible meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia because he does not know the full context in which they were said, "and that is very important."

"I do not have the original source of his words; perhaps he means the benefit of the three meetings held in Istanbul. Perhaps he feels the chance for such a meeting is growing. And indeed, one wants to believe it is growing because Moscow realizes Washington’s patience is running out. You understand, you can play games with friends, you can play games with colleagues, but you cannot play such games with the President of the United States," Kyslytsia said.

The diplomat also noted that the issue of a leaders’ summit was discussed during the first meeting of delegations in Istanbul.

According to him, the Russian side did not rule out the possibility of such a meeting but demanded Ukraine meet their conditions.

Kyslytsia emphasized that Russia tries to distort the logic of the negotiations, believing that "presidents should only approve something experts have done."

"But here there must be a different logic. The logic must be that the Kremlin ruler clearly tells all his subordinates that they must formalize the leaders’ principal agreements, not the other way around. Otherwise, we will be meeting like this for years. And that is what the Russian side wants," said the first deputy minister.

He added that instead of genuinely resolving the issue of ending the war, the Russian side is trying to build an "infrastructure of endless talks" and offer it to Trump.